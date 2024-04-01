Boston

Vehicle fire on I-93 south at O'Neill Tunnel entrance causing delays

It was one of two vehicle fires reported on the highway on Monday morning

By Marc Fortier

A vehicle fire on Interstate 93 south in Boston at the Tip O'Neill Tunnel entrance is causing traffic delays on Monday morning.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported the vehicle fire shortly after 7 a.m. They said two right lanes are closed and delays should be expected.

No further details were immediately available.

Only minutes earlier, another vehicle fire had been reported on I-93 south in Medford at Exit 21, which also closed two lanes of travel, creating traffic delays.

The Medford scene cleared around 7:30 a.m., MassDOT said, but residual delays are expected.

