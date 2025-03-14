Delays on I-93 in Randolph after crash

A crash involving a dump truck was causing delays on I-93 north in Randolph, Massachusetts, Friday morning.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed a three-car crash near the exit to Route 28 happened around 6:30 a.m.. One car rolled over while another vehicle, a dump truck, stopped against the left guard rail.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

There are lane closures in the area and drivers should expect delays.