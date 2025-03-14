Delays on I-93 in Randolph after crash

A crash involving a dump truck was causing delays on I-93 north in Randolph, Massachusetts, Friday morning.
Massachusetts State Police confirmed a three-car crash near the exit to Route 28 happened around 6:30 a.m.. One car rolled over while another vehicle, a dump truck, stopped against the left guard rail.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
There are lane closures in the area and drivers should expect delays.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.