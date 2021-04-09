Local

Delays on MBTA Commuter Rail, Red Line Due to ‘Police Activity' at North Station

The Red Line has since returned to regularly scheduled service, but delays are continuing on the Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail line

By Marc Fortier

Delays are being reported on the Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail line and the Red Line due to "police activity" at North Station, the MBTA said Friday morning.

All Newburyport/Rockport trains will experience significant delays in both directions, the MBTA said. Inbound passengers can get off the train in Chelsea for a Silver Line connection.

The Red Line Braintree branch also experienced delays due to the police activity, but regularly scheduled service has since resumed.

The MBTA did not release any information on what the police activity involved.

