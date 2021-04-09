Delays on MBTA Commuter Rail, Red Line Due to ‘Police Activity' at North Station

Delays are being reported on the Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail line and the Red Line due to "police activity" at North Station, the MBTA said Friday morning.

All Newburyport/Rockport trains will experience significant delays in both directions, the MBTA said. Inbound passengers can get off the train in Chelsea for a Silver Line connection.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

All Newburyport/Rockport trains will experience significant delays in both directions due to police activity at North Station. Inbound passengers can get off the train at Chelsea for a Silver Line connection. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) April 9, 2021

The Red Line Braintree branch also experienced delays due to the police activity, but regularly scheduled service has since resumed.

The MBTA did not release any information on what the police activity involved.