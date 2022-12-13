Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
red line

Delays on MBTA Red Line After Train Problem in Dorchester

Riders replied to the MBTA's tweets about the delays by saying that they were experiencing longer waits

By Asher Klein

Red line1
necn

An MBTA Red Line train experiencing a mechanical problem prompted delays along the line in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday morning, the agency said.

The MBTA didn't immediately say what kind of problem the train had near JFK/UMass Station, but noted 20-minute delays on the Red Line for about an hour.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Riders replied to the MBTA's tweets about the delays by saying that they were experiencing longer waits.

The delay comes a day after the MBTA opened the long-awaited Green Line Extension to Medford.

The MBTA's Green Line now extends into Medford after the completion of a long-term project.

More MBTA news

MBTA Dec 9

MBTA Green Line Extension to Medford Opens Monday; Leaders Expect High Ridership

MBTA Dec 7

MBTA Makes Hiring Progress, But Still Needs Dispatchers

This article tagged under:

red lineMBTAJFK/UMass station
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us