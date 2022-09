The MBTA is telling riders to expect delays on the Ashmont Branch of the Red Line Wednesday afternoon due to a medical emergency at Shawmut station.

The transit agency said in a tweeet around 2 p.m. that shuttle buses are replacing service between JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations due to a medical emergency. No further details on the incident were immediately released.

Riders are being told to expect delays as the shuttles are dispatched.

