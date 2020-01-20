Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
mbta

Delays on Rockport Commuter Rail Line Due to Police Activity

By Marc Fortier

By Marc Fortier

MBTA Commuter Rail 3
necn

FILE PHOTO — MBTA Commuter Rail train.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Delays are being reported on the Rockport commuter rail line on Monday morning due to police activity in Swampscott, Massachusetts.

The MBTA Commuter Rail said shortly before 6 a.m. on Twitter that the 4:55 a.m. train from Rockport is holding at Swampscott due to police activity and is currently 5 to 15 minutes behind schedule.

Swampscott police said they were unaware of any issue.

Delays are also being reported on the Newburyport commuter rail line on Monday morning due to a signal issue.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

mbta
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us