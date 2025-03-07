MBTA

Delays reported on Green Line after crash involving car, MBTA trolley

Few details on the crash were immediately available

By Marc Fortier

Delays were reported on the Green Line's E branch on Friday morning after a crash involving a car and an MBTA trolley.

The MBTA said in a post on X at 8:10 a.m. that delays of about 15 minutes were occurring "due to an auto accident involving a train at Mission Park." They said riders could use the Route 39 bus for alternate service.

In an update at 8:39 a.m., the T said that service is temporarily suspended between Brigham Circle and Heath Street due to the earlier crash.

Shortly before 9 a.m., they said that service had resumed, with residual delays of about 10 minutes.

