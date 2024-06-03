MBTA

Delays reported on Green Line due to electrical issue

Shuttle buses were replacing service between Kenmore and Haymarket

By Marc Fortier

Delays were reported on the MBTA's Green Line on Monday afternoon due to an electrical issue.

The issue was first reported shortly after 2 p.m., with shuttle buses replacing Green Line service between Kenmore and Government Center due to a train with a pantograph problem at Copley. A pantograph is a wire-like device that helps transmit electrical energy to the train cars.

Shuttle buses were later extended to replace service between Kenmore and Haymarket. The T said personnel are working to address the problem.

No further details were immediately available.

