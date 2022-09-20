Delays Reported on MBTA's Orange Line On Second Day of Restored Train Service

The MBTA was reporting delays on the Orange Line Tuesday afternoon, the second day of train service after a 30-day shutdown.

Riders were warned that northbound trains were delayed around 20 minutes because of a train with a door problem at Downtown Crossing. An MBTA spokesperson confirmed this involved one of the new Orange line cars and that the door was not "performing as designed."

The MBTA is under intense scrutiny after a federal investigation identified numerous safety issues and called on the agency to immediately address some of the problems, including limited staffing and long overdue track maintenance. In an unprecedented move, officials decided to shut down the Orange Line, which serves hundreds of thousands of riders daily, for 30 days to complete some of the necessary work.

The line reopened Monday after the replacement of 14,000 feet of rail and nearly 3,500 feet of track, repairs to Orange Line stations and the elimination of six slow zones.

MBTA officials said they were happy with how the work went. But the shutdown meant commuters had to find alternate forms of transportation. The MBTA offered shuttle buses to replace train service, which required changes to traffic patterns, some of which are still in place.

The Orange Line's historic shutdown by the MBTA began Aug. 19. Agency officials said crews completed five years' worth of track and signal replacement, along with maintenance and other projects during the 30-day period.

The MBTA is now planning for three 9-day closures on the Green Line's D Branch, as well as another shorter closure on the Red Line to Braintree.

