Delays reported on MBTA's Red Line following reports of smoke at Downtown Crossing

Delays are being reported on the MBTA's Red Line on Tuesday morning following reports of smoke at Downtown Crossing.

The MBTA said in a tweet shortly before 8:30 a.m. that delays of about 15 minutes are expected "while personnel investigate reports of smoke at Downtown Crossing." In an update several minutes leater, they said the delays are now up to 30 minutes. They added that trains are standing by at this time.

Around 8:45 a.m., the T said in a social media post that shuttle buses are replacing service between JFK/UMassa and Harvard due to what they described as an "electrical issue" at Downtown Crossing. They said Boston Fire Department and T maintenance personnel are on scene.

A photo from the scene showed about a dozen firefighters standing outside the entrance to the Downtown Crossing T station.

No further details were immediately available.