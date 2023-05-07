Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Delta

Delta Flight Diverted to Boston Due to ‘Unruly' Passenger

Delta__Airplane_Generic
Mary Altaffer, AP

A Delta Air Lines flight between Detroit and Amsterdam was diverted to Boston due to an unruly passenger on board, the airline says.

Delta Flight 134 diverted to Boston Logan International Airport just before 9 p.m. Friday where the plane was met by law enforcement and the passenger taken off the flight.

"We have zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and express apologies to our valued customers and crew for experiencing this unfortunate delay in their travels,” the airline said in a statement.

Delta did not describe the disruption caused by the passenger, but said such a diversion is standard procedure in similar circumstances.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Massachusetts Port Authority, which operates the airport, referred questions about the incident to the state police, which said Sunday they had no information about the case.

The flight, an Airbus A330-300, with 282 passengers and crew, resumed its trip to Amsterdam, arriving more than three hours late.

___

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston 1 hour ago

‘Violent Night' in Boston, as 2 People Are Killed, 2 Others Injured in Shootings

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

Man Killed, Teen Badly Injured in NH Crash

This story corrects the name of the airline to Delta Air Lines.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Delta
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us