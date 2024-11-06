Gabe Amo, Rhode Island's first Black representative in Congress, wins reelection

U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo, the first Black representative in Congress from Rhode Island, won reelection on Tuesday.

Amo easily beat his Republican challenger Allen Waters and has promised to work on issues such as ending gun violence to supporting reproductive freedom, as well as fighting to protect Social Security and Medicare.

Amo said he was honored to have been “overwhelmingly elected” by voters to serve “as their voice in Washington.”

“During my first year in office, I’m proud of what we have accomplished to positively impact the lives of my constituents,” he said in a statement. “There is work to do to continue to lower costs, deliver economic opportunities for Rhode Island families, and protect our freedoms.”

Waters campaigned on his support for gun rights, ending government-backed student loans for college and a promise to “clean up the swamp of poorly managed government departments” like the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Last year, Amo beat out a crowded field in a special election to replace Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, who stepped down to lead a nonprofit foundation. The son of Ghanaian and Liberian immigrants, Amo has worked as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden. He previously worked in state government and in the White House during the Obama administration.

Amo went to Wheaton College and studied public policy at Oxford University, and he has said he was inspired by his parents’ drive. His mother studied nursing and his father opened a liquor store in part so he could be his own boss.

Democrats are heavily favored to win both U.S. House seats. In the 2nd Congressional District, Rep. Seth Magaziner, the former state treasurer in Rhode Island, was also expected secure another term.

He faces Republican Steve Corvi, who was making his first run for political office and has been vastly outspent. In 2022, Magaziner won the seat vacated by longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin, who was retiring after two decades representing the district.

Since taking office, Magaziner, the son of former Clinton administration policy adviser Ira Magaziner, has worked to protect Social Security and Medicare, reduce the price of prescription drugs and expand the Affordable Care Act. He also has campaigned for gun safety legislation and abortion rights.

Corvi, meanwhile, highlighted the fact he was an “average American” who has no prior political experience and no connections. An adjunct university professor who specializes in British and American military history, Corvi campaigned for what he called a merit-based immigration system, support for Israel and policies that grow the economy.