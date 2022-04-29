Demolition Proposal Hearing Scheduled for Floramo's Restaurant Site in Chelsea

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A hearing has been scheduled for the proposed demolition of a building in Chelsea, and the address happens to be that of an iconic spot known for its ribs and steak tips.

Multiple sources have told us (via a tweet from @ChelseaScanner and an edition of The Chelsea Record) that approval for special permits and variances is being sought for the demolition of the structure at 213 Everett Avenue along with three adjoining lots, with plans for the space possibly being construction of an 11-story research and development lab. The 213 Everett Avenue address is that of Floramo's Restaurant; we reached out to Floramo's for more information earlier today and are waiting to hear back from them.

The notice does mention that the laboratory "does not meet the requirements for lot area, rear and front yard setbacks, minimum aisle width, and number of off-street parking spaces and also exceeds maximum number of stories, and floor area ratio at the premises," which is apparently why the special permits and variances are being requested.

Floramo's, which dates back to the mid-1980s, is known for its grill items, BBQ, and Italian dishes, along with its famous slogan "where the meat falls off the bone." Its website can be found at http://floramos.net/