Boston Racial Justice Protests

Demonstration to Demand Racial Justice in Boston Friday

In honor of the Jobs and Justice march held 57 years ago in Washington, D.C., groups will march from the Parkman Bandstand in Boston Common to the steps of the Massachusetts State House

By Nia Hamm

In a call to end systemic racism, activists are gathering in Boston Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic and social unrest over police abuse of power.

A demonstration scheduled for Friday afternoon is intended to highlight social justice issues including police reform, voter suppression and bigotry, according to organizers, mirroring Friday's Commitment March in the country's capitol.

Commemorating the March on Washington held in D.C. 57 years ago, groups will walk from the Parkman Bandstand in Boston Common to the steps of the Massachusetts State House at 1 p.m.

A press conference and awards ceremony will follow at 3:30 p.m. in front of the Massachusetts Capitol building, featuring speeches from Rahsaan Hall of ACLU Massachusetts, Gloria Cater Pastor of Malden Missions and representatives from Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn's office.

The events come on the heels of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which has sparked renewed calls for racial justice in recent days.

