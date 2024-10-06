Demonstrators block Storrow Drive in Boston before moving toward state house

A large group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators were blocking Storrow Drive in Boston for a period of time Sunday, before they moved toward the Massachusetts State House and the Boston Common.

Massachusetts State Police said they were monitoring the gathering that temporarily obstructed Storrow in the vicinity of the Hatch Shell.

Officials were diverting traffic from the area for the safety of motorists, pedestrians and demonstrators, police said.

Video clips posted to social media showed cars backed up, and a massive group of people holding signs and carrying flags.

The demonstrators were moving away from Storrow, but state police said they remain in close coordination with local and state partners to maintain public safety and the constitutional rights of assembly and free speech.

The rally from pro-Palestinian organizations comes a day before the one-year anniversary of the surprise Hamas attack on Israel last Oct. 7.

Demonstrations were expected throughout the country, and the FBI has also issued a warning of possible violence in the U.S.