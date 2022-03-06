Demonstrators Rally in Boston for Peace in Ukraine

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in Boston Sunday, calling for an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Boston's #StandwithUkraine march began at Trinity Church in Copley Square at 10a.m. Demonstrators then marched to the Boston Common where they gathered the Parkman Bandstand.

This latest demonstration is one of many in the area since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Many demonstrators called for tougher sanctions on Russia, including the boycott of Russian oil.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has set off one of the largest mass migrations in Europe. Samantha Power, head of the U.S. Agency for International Development called migration from the conflict, "the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II."