Dennis may limit future July 4 celebrations after ‘disaster' on Mayflower Beach

Fourth of July celebrations on a popular Cape Cod beach may soon look a lot different after a chaotic holiday this year.

Public safety agencies in Dennis, Massachusetts, are working on a plan to limit the number of people celebrating the holiday on Mayflower Beach after hundreds of young people became rowdy Tuesday.

"It was kind of a disaster," said Chris Lambton, chairman of the Dennis Select Board. "We all like to have fun and hang out with your friends, and you can do that, just he respectful of where you are."

According to the Dennis Police Department, about 2,000 people flocked to the beach for the holiday, most of them in their late teens and early 20s.

Dennis Police Lt. Peter Benson said the department had roughly 25 officers on hand to deal with the crowd, but it still became unmanageable.

"We had more people here than the beach could handle," Benson said. "At one point, we had dozens of rideshares dropping off people. We even had school buses dropping off people."

Benson said at 2:45 p.m., Dennis Police Chief John Brady made the call to shut the beach down at 5 p.m.

After the mobs dispersed, broken glass, aluminum cans, clothes, towels and contraband were left behind.

Dennis Police Department

"It is something you have to think about, I guess," said Nathan Keegan, a regular beachgoer. "The question now is, 'Do you want to go to Mayflower Beach and contend with that?' Because it seems like this is the thing now."

According to police, this is not the first time this has happened. Last Fourth of July, large crowds of teens left trash on the beach, as well.

Typically, the town's Department of Public Works is responsible for the cleanup, but this year, Lambton got a couple of residents together and did it. He said it took about an hour and a half.

"As someone who lives here and loves the beaches, you want to see it kept nice," he said.

According to police, more than 30 underage kids were arrested Tuesday. It's uncertain what the comprehensive plan will entail.