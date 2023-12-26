Dense fog could slow down Tuesday morning travel in Mass.

Tuesday morning's weather could be slowing down some travelers who are planning to make their journey home, after their holiday celebrations.

Visibility is an issue Tuesday and at Boston Logan International Airport, there are several lights and signs to guide drivers. On the highway, though, it's a much different story.

A dense fog advisory is in effect in Massachusetts until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Video showed street lights and stop lights blurry as the fog settled down.

While it's still possible to drive in these conditions, commuters are advised to give themselves time. In fact, drivers on their way to Boston Logan International Airport were hugging on the breaks, moving carefully and slowly.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

At the moment, the fog has a minimal impact on travel. When it comes to departing or landing flights, so far, there are nine delayed flights, while only one flight has been canceled.