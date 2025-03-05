Teachers union sues to block Dept. of Education anti-DEI ‘Dear Colleague' memo

The nation’s largest teachers’ union is challenging a Trump administration memo ordering schools to end “race-based” practices of any kind or lose their federal money.

The National Education Association’s federal lawsuit, filed Wednesday in New Hampshire, argues that the Feb. 14 memo violates teachers’ free speech rights and is unclear on what practices could run afoul of the memo.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

It asks a judge to strike down the Education Department’s “Dear Colleague” Letter, which gave schools two weeks to end any practice that treats people differently based on their race, including in admissions, hiring and any aspect of student life.

The administration argues that diversity policies have discriminated against white and Asian American students.