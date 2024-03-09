MBTA

Derailment causes delays on MBTA Green Line

MBTA green line sign

Shuttle buses are replacing service in the MBTA's green line due to a derailment near Kenmore on Friday.

According to the MBTA, the derailment cause service changes in multiple branches.

Cleveland Circle and Riverside trains will end at Kenmore station while westbound services will be rerouted to the E branch at Copley.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Service to Boston College, Cleveland Circle, and Riverside will take place through shuttle buses at Copley.

This article tagged under:

MBTA
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us