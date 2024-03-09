Derailment causes delays on MBTA Green Line

Shuttle buses are replacing service in the MBTA's green line due to a derailment near Kenmore on Friday.

According to the MBTA, the derailment cause service changes in multiple branches.

Cleveland Circle and Riverside trains will end at Kenmore station while westbound services will be rerouted to the E branch at Copley.

Service to Boston College, Cleveland Circle, and Riverside will take place through shuttle buses at Copley.