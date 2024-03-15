Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White is best known for his two-way play on the court, but he's traded in the green and white for a different uniform — as Your Cousin from Boston in the latest Samuel Adams ad.

He's the latest Boston sports star to feature in the series of ads, joining the likes of Kevin Garnett and David Ortiz, and for this installment, Sam Adams turns White "full Bahston," putting him in Your Cousin From Boston's signature blue flannel shirt, Carhartt jacket and Timbs, even though he's hesitant to do so.

White, a Colorado native, is a characteristically good sport, gallivanting around the city with Your Cousin as his tour guide. The pair spend the day scratching lotto tickets and practicing Massachusetts vernacular.

Just Boston’s best goin’ FULL BOSTON with some non-alcoholic Just the Haze @Dwhite921 @cousinfrmboston pic.twitter.com/hjlWhZbhQN — Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) March 14, 2024

After dialing into a Boston sports radio show with thoughts on "how great Derrick White is," the cousin says its time to indulge in a beer. But because it's 11 a.m., White suggests they go non-alcoholic.

For White, though, there are no days off. At the end of his Beantown adventure, one of Boston's best playmakers makes time to practice his aim, launching cans of Boston's best beer into a nearby trashcan.

