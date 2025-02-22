NH business owners say street widening for I-93 exit will hit their bottom lines

At Royal T Car Wash in Derry, New Hampshire, owner Brian Messina feels like he is being taken to the cleaners over the state's plan to greatly expand the road out front.

"They are taking over 50 feet of our front yard here, where I am standing on now — the vacuum area, towel area. We are going to be standing on the main road right now," Messina said Friday while pointing a spray-painted line on his property.

Just down the road at USA Subs, home of the Steak Bomb, the family that runs the sandwich shop is upset about the stakes in the ground showing the land they're set to lose. Owner Keith Kuceris says he already misses out on customers due to his limited parking and can't afford to lose any more spots, or business.

"I am scared. I consider myself to be a reasonably positive guy, my employees are nervous," said Kuceris. "I am nervous, we are going to be impacted."

All this is part of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation's I-93 Exit 4A project, which will create a new interchange of 93 into Derry.

The project also includes widening roads, which requires the state to take over land to make room for the improvements.

"This could be it, a 10% decrease in sales is it," Kuceris said.

Kuceris is a former soap opera star and says there is nothing cheesy about what is going on here. He says, no matter how you slice it, this project could put a wrap on his business.

"A 10% drop in business could be the difference of laying people off," he said. "It could be the difference of closing."

The issue for the businesses is that, they say, the price the state is offering won't cover the business lost. The New Hampshire Department of Transportation says it follows a set process for projects like these and that business owners do have an appeals process that the department will help cover the cost.

"The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) is dedicated to delivering a consistent level of service to all impacted property owners. Every negotiation follows a standardized process, with offers based on a well-documented, credibly supported appraisal conducted by an impartial, qualified appraiser. Each appraisal is then reviewed and approved by a State Certified Appraiser. In compliance with federal and state laws, property values are determined based on fair market value," the agency said in a statement. "Once an offer is made, NHDOT carefully reviews and considers reasonable counteroffers. If a property owner chooses to obtain an independent appraisal, NHDOT will reimburse up to $1,000 for the appraisal cost."

"It may be the sacrifice of one for the many. Well, we certainly don't want to be the one to get sacrificed," Messenia said.