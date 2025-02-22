Man wounded after police shooting during traffic stop in NH, prosecutors say

A man was injured in a shooting during a police traffic stop in Derry, New Hampshire, Friday night, state prosecutors said.

The man was being treated late Friday for wounds he received during the incident, while no officers were hurt, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, which didn't specify who injured the man.

The incident took place on the Route 28 bypass. State prosecutors, investigating what happened, didn't share more information, including what time the shooting took place.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the traffic stop or the condition of the injured man.