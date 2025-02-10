New Hampshire

Man shot friend while pair was shooting guns in NH, police say

Police say the suspect and victim were "recreationally shooting" guns when the victim was shot

By Thea DiGiammerino

Handcuffs
Ilkay Dede/EyeEm via Getty Images

A New York man is facing assault charges after he shot a friend while the pair was shooting guns in the woods in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Derry police say Mark Dolgonos, 21, of Brooklyn, New York, was recreationally shooting guns with a friend, 26, in the woods off Kilrea Road on Saturday afternoon. Investigators say a weapon in Dologonos' control went off, hitting the friend in the abdomen.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Police were called in when the victim arrived at Parkland Medical Center. The 26-year-old was then transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Dolgonos was charged with second-degree assault and reckless conduct. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is next scheduled to appear in court on March 6.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police noted that Dolgonos helped the victim get medical attention after the shooting.

More New Hampshire news

New Hampshire 4 hours ago

Manchester man accused in ‘brutal' stabbing outside local convenience store

Immigration 6 hours ago

NH federal judge issues injunction blocking Trump's birthright order

New Hampshire Feb 7

NH reports 3rd US case of mpox variant

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us