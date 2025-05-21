Derry

Man dies after being stabbed in the heart near Derry, NH, shopping mall

No arrests have been announced amid the ongoing investigation behind the Hood Commons shopping mall

By Asher Klein

A man found stabbed in Derry, New Hampshire, on Monday has died, officials said Wednesday, announcing an investigation into his killing.

Derry police were called about the wounded man near businesses on Peabody Annex Road — behind the Hood Commons shopping mall — about 11:21 a.m. Monday, state and local police and state prosecutors said. The man was rushed to Elliot Hospital, where he later died.

The man was identifed as 41-year-old Gui Lin, and he was found to have been killed by a stab wound to his heart, a homicide, officials said.

No arrests have been announced amid the ongoing investigation. Police asked anyone with information about what happened to contact state police investigators by emailing mcu@dos.nh.gov or calling their anonymous tip line at 603-MCU-TIPS.

Few details were initially shared about the incident on Monday, when Derry police announced they were working on an "active investigation" in the area behind Hood Commons and Peabody Annex. They said at the time there was no indication of a threat to the public.

