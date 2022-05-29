Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
hit-and-run

Derry Police Officer Victim of Hit-And-Run

By Evan Ringle

A police officer from Derry, New Hampshire was struck by a car in an apparent hit-and-run on Saturday, according to Derry Police.

Police say the officer had stopped a car on the road and was outside his vehicle when what appears to be a small white SUV struck him and did not stay at the scene, instead continuing towards Windham, NH.

Derry Police say the officer has been seriously injured, but his injuries were not fatal. The officer has been discharged from Parkland Medical Center and is healing at home, according to police.

Police say the make and model of the vehicle could be a Mitsubishi Outlander, and the passenger side mirror of the car should be missing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Massachusetts 9 hours ago

Police Warn Man Is Targeting Young Women, Tampering With Their Vehicles

Fatal Shooting 20 hours ago

Man Dead in Overnight Shooting in Lynn

This article tagged under:

hit-and-runDerryParkland Medical CenterDerry Police DepartmentDerry NH
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us