DeSantis Back in NH Ahead of Expected 2024 Presidential Campaign Announcement

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was back in New Hampshire on Friday as he inches closer to making a 2024 presidential run official.

DeSantis was in the Granite State to meet with Republican legislative leaders at a policy roundtable in Bedford. He was also scheduled to visit with Gov. Chris Sununu, who is also a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate.

DeSantis in NH says we have to restore “sanity” and “normalcy” to our politics and communities. pic.twitter.com/vfxsdrIVrN — Drew Cline (@DrewHampshire) May 19, 2023

And he made a stop at Manchester's Red Arrow Diner, which is a perennial contender for the site most visited by those seeking the presidency.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

DeSantis arrives at the Red Arrow diner in Manchester, NH, where Trump stopped in three weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/DDSZeXUNbb — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) May 19, 2023

NBC News reported Thursday that DeSantis is expected to formally announce that he is running for president in 2024 next week.

DeSantis was already on track to make a public announcement about his political plans by the end of May. His political operation's recent move to a new location reportedly triggered a 15-day window for him to file a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.

But he will instead make an official announcement within the next seven days, NBC confirmed.

The New Hampshire Democratic Party issued a statement Friday on DeSantis' trip to the state.

“Ron DeSantis’ crusade to bring his extreme Florida abortion ban nationwide is the crux of his presidential campaign, so it’s no surprise that the Republicans endorsing him in New Hampshire — spearheaded by House Majority Leader Jason Osborne — are pushing the same dangerous agenda to restrict reproductive freedoms," New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley said. "No matter which extreme candidate wins the GOP nomination next year, New Hampshire Democrats stand united in pushing back against their dangerous attacks on our basic freedoms.”

Friday was DeSantis' second visit to New Hampshire. He made his first visit to the state last month.

Former President Donald Trump has visited New Hampshire twice in recent weeks, and former Vice President Mike Pence made several stops in the state earlier this week.

The Republicans already in the 2024 race are Trump, former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina announced an exploratory committee for a 2024 presidential campaign last month.