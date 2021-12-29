Local

DESE Sending 200K COVID-19 Rapid Tests to Mass. School Teachers, Staff

DESE Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said the effort was one of the ways officials are working to keep students in classes.

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

Every Massachusetts school teacher and staff member is getting rapid COVID-19 tests to use before returning to school after the upcoming holiday break, state school officials said Wednesday.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is sending 200,000 of the tests to districts, which is enough that each staff member can get two of the rapid antigen tests.

The employees are encouraged to take one of the tests within 24 hours of returning to work.

"DESE staff worked very hard to secure these at-home rapid antigen tests for schools and we are all grateful for their efforts and hard work to help schools during this difficult time," Education Secretary James Peyser said in a statement. "We all remain committed to keeping schools open despite the recent uptick in COVID cases."

