Despite Court Order, Haverhill Teachers to Continue Strike Tuesday

Teacher strikes in Haverhill and Malden, Massachusetts ended with varied results Monday, ranging from a tentative agreement to a court order and impending hearing.

Classes were canceled for students in both communities Monday. Children in Malden will head back to the classroom Tuesday, after the teachers' union and school committee there were able to reach common ground. School is once again called off, though, for students in Haverhill on Tuesday.

Haverhill's second day of no school follows negations taking a step back Monday, when school district officials there said that the proposed contract from teachers would mean layoffs.

#BREAKING: Malden teachers end strike after tentative agreement reached between teachers’ union and school committee members



Malden expected to have school tomorrow, teachers’ union says, school district will officially announce tonight @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/FPcTq3Uj9l — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) October 18, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The school committee in Haverhill has even turned to the courts for help. Monday, a court ordered that the employees immediately "cease and desist from engaging in a strike or work stoppage." The order will remain in effect pending the results of a hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Despite the order, teachers told NBC10 Boston they'll keep picketing until an agreement is reached.

"These people have come to work, have been abused by administration, have been abused by a mayor, have been abused by a school committee," vice president of the Haverhill Education Association Barry Davis said.

Haverhill school and union officials are expected at an 11:30 hearing Tuesday morning on the preliminary injunction aiming to get teachers back in the classroom.

School is back on Tuesday after a tentative deal to end a teacher strike there, but in Haverhill, negotiations were not successful.

In both districts, wages and inflation are key issues. In Haverhill, the school committee said it's offered more than $20 million in raises over three years. The teachers said that amounts to less than 3% a year after seven years of no raises.

In Malden, though, union leaders and school committee officials ended Monday satisfied that they were able to come up with a compromise.

"We are a union that bargains for the common good," Malden Education Association President Deb Gesualdo said. "And we are pleased with the tentative agreement and what it will mean for members and also what it will mean for our students."

There are about 8,000 students in Haverhill's public schools.