Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Haverhill

Despite Court Order, Haverhill Teachers to Continue Strike Tuesday

School in Haverhill will once again be closed for students Tuesday, as the city's teachers' union and school committee prepare for an 11:30 court hearing

By Alysha Palumbo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Teacher strikes in Haverhill and Malden, Massachusetts ended with varied results Monday, ranging from a tentative agreement to a court order and impending hearing.

Classes were canceled for students in both communities Monday. Children in Malden will head back to the classroom Tuesday, after the teachers' union and school committee there were able to reach common ground. School is once again called off, though, for students in Haverhill on Tuesday.

Haverhill's second day of no school follows negations taking a step back Monday, when school district officials there said that the proposed contract from teachers would mean layoffs.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The school committee in Haverhill has even turned to the courts for help. Monday, a court ordered that the employees immediately "cease and desist from engaging in a strike or work stoppage." The order will remain in effect pending the results of a hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Despite the order, teachers told NBC10 Boston they'll keep picketing until an agreement is reached.

"These people have come to work, have been abused by administration, have been abused by a mayor, have been abused by a school committee," vice president of the Haverhill Education Association Barry Davis said.

Haverhill school and union officials are expected at an 11:30 hearing Tuesday morning on the preliminary injunction aiming to get teachers back in the classroom.

School is back on Tuesday after a tentative deal to end a teacher strike there, but in Haverhill, negotiations were not successful.

In both districts, wages and inflation are key issues. In Haverhill, the school committee said it's offered more than $20 million in raises over three years. The teachers said that amounts to less than 3% a year after seven years of no raises.

In Malden, though, union leaders and school committee officials ended Monday satisfied that they were able to come up with a compromise.

"We are a union that bargains for the common good," Malden Education Association President Deb Gesualdo said. "And we are pleased with the tentative agreement and what it will mean for members and also what it will mean for our students."

There are about 8,000 students in Haverhill's public schools.

More Haverhill News

Massachusetts Attorney General's Office Sep 19

Haverhill Car Dealer Sued by AG Over Alleged Pricing Discrimination

Massachusetts Jul 31

Cyclist Critically Injured in Haverhill Crash

This article tagged under:

Haverhillpublic schoolscontract negotiationsteachers strike
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us