‘Devastating': Triple Shooting in Dorchester Leaves Woman Dead

In a triple shooting that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu calls "devastating," a woman was killed and two other young men were hurt.

The three people were shot Sunday night on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester around 8:50, according to Boston police. The woman was pronounced dead on scene, and the two men, both in their mid 20s, were taken to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds, Superintendent-in-chief Greg Long said at a press conference after the shooting.

Local Leaders React

Long spoke alongside other Boston area officials, including Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, and Boston Police Deputy Supt. Felipe Colon.

"Obviously our hearts are heavy right now we have yet another individual who lost their life to gun violence and that’s concerning," Hayden said. "We’re going to do everything we can to actively investigate this case and pursue it. Again, our hearts are heavy. We need the community’s help here, if anyone has any information at all with regard to this incident, please contact the Boston Police Department."

"We’ll continue to keep those who are in the hospital and the family of the woman who has passed in our thoughts and prayers," the DA added.

Boston police said no arrests have been made.

Mayor Wu also asked for community members' help.

"This is a devastating end to the weekend here," Wu said. "Our Boston police are here day in and day out, 24 hours a day, This is a part of the city that has strong community organizations, strong community partnerships, and we ask for the publics help in reporting any information that might be available so there can be swift accountability and justice in this case, as well."

Wu also expressed her gratitude for the first responders who were able to at fast and get the victims to the hospital.

Limited Info Released

There is still a lot of unknown information about Sunday evening's triple shooting.

Officials have not said anything in terms of a possible motive in the ordeal, and have not released suspect information. No arrests have been made.

The name of the woman killed has also not been released yet. She was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

As for the two men who were shot, one was in critical condition, while the second was stable as of last night, Boston police said.

Police are still working to piece together what happened. Investigators appeared to be focused on the Star 50 Convenience store Sunday night, but Long would not confirm that the shooting happened inside, saying it's too early in the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Boston Police Department's homicide unit at 617-343-4470, or the anonymous tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.