Ready for more snow? We’re tracking a developing winter storm that could bring some snow to New England by the weekend.

But first, let’s talk about the bitter cold.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Wind Advisory in effect

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

As we continue moving through this Tuesday, bundle up! High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s, but gusty northwest winds will make it feel like the single digits and teens for much of the day.

In fact, winds could gust up to 50 mph in a few communities in central Massachusetts. A Wind Advisory is posted, as a result, until 10 p.m. Be careful while driving.

Tuesday night, temperatures will dip into the teens under mostly clear skies.

The cold weather continues Wednesday, with highs in the mid 20s. Breezy winds will make it feel colder.

Thursday begins a slight warmup into the low 30s. Then by Friday, highs will climb into the mid 30s under mostly sunny skies.

Boston snowstorm this weekend?

Now, let’s talk about the weekend.

You’ve probably heard about the potential for a winter storm to develop in the country, and yes, according to our forecast models, that is true! In fact, a storm will likely develop over the southern Great Plains and head east later this week.

By the time the storm approaches the East Coast, that’s where things get a bit interesting, especially for us here in Boston. Some models keep the storm farther south, keeping our snow chances very low on Saturday, whereas other models bring a stronger storm off the East Coast with more significant snow and wind over our area.

Saturday afternoon/evening looks plausible for some wintry weather here.

However -- and that’s a big however -- we have several days to fine tune the forecast.

There are still a lot of question marks in this forecast because the storm has not developed yet!. So, until it develops, we won’t have a clear idea of what this storm will look like for Boston and southern New England and how much snow we could potentially see. But stay alert as we approach the weekend. Changes could happen!

What we do know is that high temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s on both Saturday and Sunday.