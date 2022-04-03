Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

DiClerico, Longtime Federal Judge in New Hampshire, Dies

By The Associated Press

gavel on a table
Getty Images

Joseph A. DiClerico, Jr., a federal judge who served on the U.S. District Court in New Hampshire for three decades, has died.

The court in a statement Sunday said DiClerico died Saturday. He was 81. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Current Chief Judge Landya McCafferty said DiClerico was the consummate trial judge: patient, wise, fair, kind, and humble.

DiClerico was nominated to the federal bench by President George H.W. Bush in 1992, and served as the court’s chief judge from 1992 to 1997. He assumed senior status in 2007.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren. 

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us