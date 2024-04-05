Did you feel an earthquake in Mass.? You are not alone — latest details

People in Boston and elsewhere in Massachusetts reported feeling shaking on Friday morning, possibly from an earthquake that shook the New York City area.

The earthquake, with a 4.8 magnitude, was centered in northern New Jersey, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, which tracks earthquakes. But shaking was felt across the Northeast, and beyond, according to the USGS. People in Maine and even Canada reported feeling the temblor.

A U.S. Geological Survey map showing where people felt a 4.7 magnitude earthquake that shook the Northeast Friday, April 5, 2024.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was collecting damage reports, the agency shared.

MEMA has received multiple reports of shaking across the Commonwealth. Our Local Coordinators are making outreach to communities to receive damage reports/requests for assistance. In an earthquake: drop, cover, hold on. More safety tips: https://t.co/243j5JyAHe https://t.co/LU5sDQFySC — MEMA (@MassEMA) April 5, 2024

President Joe Biden was also briefed on the quake and the federal government was monitoring any possible impacts, the White House said.

The earthquake was initially calculated as having a magnitude of 4.8, then downgraded to 4.7, before being brought back to a 4.8 — a measurement on the Richter scale. It's common for the magnitude of earthquakes to be reassessed in the minutes after they take place.

While shaking was felt across the Northeast, Friday's earthquake was far less powerful than the deadly one that recently struck Taiwan. The Richter scale is logarithmic — a magnitude 5 earthquake is far more powerful than a magnitude 4, for example.

NBC10 Boston A graphic showing where an earthquake felt in Boston, Massachusetts, and across the Northeaster was centered — in New Jersey — on Friday, April 5, 2024.

The earthquake took place on the Ramapo fault line, and the shaking was felt very far away because the rock in the area is older and denser.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.