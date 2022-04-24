Did You Spot a Duck Boat Full of Dogs in Boston This Weekend? Here's Why

If you were in the city of Boston Sunday you may have spotted a dog-filled Duck Boat tour.

The pups and their human companions are part of NEADS World Class Service Dogs, which was celebrating a 10-year partnership with Boston Duck Tours.

The duck boats are easy to spot around the city. What's perhaps less obvious is the work the organization does in the community, such as their partnership and work with NEADS.

"NEADS has the good fortune to be a long-time partner of this amazing organization. They have always found creative ways to support us, from hosting these tours to donating a portion of the proceeds from the rubber camo ducks that they sell, as well as the proceeds from a gift-wrapping table located in the Prudential Center in downtown Boston every December. We value our partnership with the Boston Duck Tours," NEADS Director of Development Cathy Zemaitis said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NEADS World Class Service dogs is a nonprofit that trains service dogs and helps match them with the people who need them. The Massachusetts-based program was established in 1976 and has trained more than 1,900 service dog teams, according to their website.

“Our partnership with NEADS is one we cherish. A highlight is hosting NEADS Puppy Raisers and the Service Dogs in Training on our Ducks for a fun, yet educational trip. It’s a favorite for our staff," said Boston DUck Tours CEO Cindy Brown in a media statement.

For more about NEADS, click here. For more about Boston Duck Tours, click here.