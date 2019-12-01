Did Texans Troll Patriots With Song Choice Before Sunday Night’s Game?

The Houston Texans may have subtly trolled the flu-stricken New England Patriots prior to Sunday night's matchup.

A plethora of Pats players missed practice due to illness this week, and it looks like that caught the Texans' attention. Houston took the field to "Down With The Sickness" by Disturbed, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, seemingly acknowledging the bug that hit the Patriots locker room.

If the song choice wasn't meant to troll the Patriots, that'd be a pretty wild coincidence.

That wasn't the Texans' only notable pregame stunt. Houston's linebackers showed up to NRG Stadium in S.W.A.T. outfits, for some reason.

