Dine Outside in an Igloo This Winter at Patriot Place

If you've ever wanted to eat inside an igloo in New England, here is some good news: Several Patriot Place restaurants are now offering heated igloos to outdoor diners this winter.

The idea is that guests can come out of the cold to enjoy a unique and safe dining experience, Patriots Place announced Friday.

Groups of six or less visiting the shopping, dining and entertainment destination in Foxboro, Massachusetts, will have the opportunity at six different restaurants.

Igloo dining is being offered at Six String Grill & Stage, Skipjack’s, Tavolino, Wormtown Brewery, and at CBS Sporting Club where diners can eat overlooking Gillette Stadium.

All igloos will be fully sanitized after each use to ensure the safety of all guests and employees. Patriot Place and venue staff will also be on-hand to ensure all proper social distancing guidelines are being followed.

For more information or to make reservations, visit the Patriot Place website.