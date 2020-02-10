Local
Director of Dance at Plymouth State Named Artist Laureate

Dancer Amanda Whitworth is co-founder of N.H. Dance Alliance and has expanded the dance curriculum focus at Plymouth State University

Plymouth State University/Facebook

Amanda Whitworth has been named New Hampshire Artist Laureate. Whitworth, of Ashland, is the first dancer to receive the award.

She is director of dance at Plymouth State University, where she has expanded the dance curriculum focus toward interdisciplinary thinking and collaborative performances.

Whitworth, a co-founder of the New Hampshire Dance Alliance, assisted with revision of the state Department of Education's State Curricular Standards for Dance Education.

She also created a website that provides free resources for dance educators, performers and enthusiasts. She is a co-founder of Articine, which helps artists and medical professionals collaborate to incorporate the arts into diagnosis and treatment. 

