Disciplinary Hearing to be Held Wednesday for Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White

Boston Mayor Kim Janey's office will hold a hearing Wednesday to consider whether to remove Police Commissioner Dennis White over domestic violence allegations.

The hearing, scheduled for 9 a.m., will take place behind closed doors despite White's attorney requesting that the proceeding be public.

“Commissioner White welcomes public scrutiny because the truth is very different from what the City has disclosed to the public and the public deserves to know," said Nicholas Carter, White's attorney.

White was accused in 1999 of hitting and threatening to shoot his then-wife, who was also a police officer.

Janey said Tuesday that her office was reviewing video submitted by White's family claiming he was the victim, not the aggressor, of domestic violence in his former marriage, but Janey suggested she still intended to "move in a new direction" after a hearing this week.

White's attorney over the weekend asked Janey to consider video affidavits submitted by his daughter, Tiffany, and former sister-in-law claiming that it was his ex-wife who was abusive, not White, according to multiple reports.

Carter, White’s attorney, said the commissioner’s daughter was never questioned as part of the investigation done by city hall.

Former Mayor Marty Walsh could not have expected the controversy he would create as he swore in the new Boston Police Commissioner

Walsh has denied prior knowledge of the allegations, despite Gross and White asserting that Walsh would have been briefed on White's internal affairs file as part of any promotion process.

White was appointed quickly by Walsh following the resignation of William Gross, but worked as commissioner for two days before Walsh suspended him after the Boston Globe inquired about past allegations of domestic violence contained in court records.

Janey reiterated Tuesday that the purpose of Wednesday's hearing is to "move in a new direction."

If Janey does fire White, as expected, the mayor suggested that the search for a permanent replacement could take months and may not be concluded before the city elects a new mayor in November.

Janey is one of six major candidates seeking to replace Labor Secretary and former Mayor Marty Walsh on a full-time basis, along with City Councilors Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell and Annissa Essaibi George, state Rep. Jon Santiago and the city's economic development chief John Barros.