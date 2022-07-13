Disclosures Shed Light on Finances of Candidates for Massachusetts Governor

Attorney General Maura Healey rents her South End apartment. Republican Chris Doughty owns his Wrentham home outright, and Republican Geoff Diehl still owes money on a 20-year mortgage on his family's Whitman house.

State House News Service reviewed the statements of financial interest filed by all three candidates for Massachusetts governor to learn more about the personal finances of the candidates vying to be the state's next chief executive.

The financial disclosure forms required of candidates and public officials are very broad and offer only a superficial glimpse at someone's finances, but do show interests in real estate, stocks, bonds and other potential investments.

Healey, who has annually had to file statements of financial interest as attorney general, reported no mortgages on her primary residence and no other real estate debts in Massachusetts. An advisor confirmed that she rents in the South End.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With the exception of her $185,378 salary as attorney general, Healey reported no other employment or ownership stakes in other businesses and her investments -- 34 valued at $1,000 or more -- were spread across a variety of mutual and exchange-traded funds managed by investment firms like Vanguard and BlackRock.

Get updates on what's happening in the Boston area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Diehl, meanwhile, reported a salary of more than $100,000 as a manager at 1A Auto, which is owned by former Republican Congressional candidate and GOP donor Rick Green, and no investment holdings on his SFI for 2021.

He is a 50% owner in the Boss Academy of Performing Arts in Hanson, founded by his wife KathyJo Boss. And he and his wife also have two mortgages on their business, each worth more than $100,000 with a 15-year term at 4.215% and a 25-year term at 5.125%.

Diehl also reported a mortgage on his primary residence, paying an interest rate of 3.875% on the mortgage held Sharon & Crescent United Credit Union in Brockton through 2036.

Doughty, who is largely self-financing his campaign for governor, reported a salary of more than $100,000 from the Wrentham manufacturing business he founded, Capstan Atlantic. He also owns 20% of stock in the business and listed its Wrentham property as real estate owned either directly or through the business, without a listed mortgage.

Like Healey, Doughty has money invested in a variety of exchange-traded and index funds, as well as common stock valued at more than $1,000 in Boise Cascade, Coldwell Banker and Sanderson Farms.

Boise Cascade is an Idaho-based manufacturer and distributor of wood products building materials, while Sanderson Farms is a Mississippi-headquartered poultry producer.