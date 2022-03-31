Dispute Over Mask Policy Leads to Arrest at Chris Rock Show

Chris Rock's first public performance since he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars didn't involve any on-stage violence.

However, one man was arrested at The Wilbur Theatre in Boston following a dispute over the establishment's masking policy, according to city police.

Kaleb Anthony Herd, of Quincy, was arrested at the show and is facing charges including assault and battery, assault and battery of a police officer, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Herd is due to be arraigned on Thursday. It's unclear if he has an attorney.