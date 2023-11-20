Disturbing details of Cape Cod baby's 2021 killing revealed as dad faces murder charge

Shocking new details were revealed in the 2021 death of a 6-week-old baby on Cape Cod at the baby's father's arraignment on a murder charge on Monday.

The boy had hemorrhaging in his brain and eyes, a prosecutor said in Barnstable Superior Court, and broken legs "consistent with someone twisting them." Randy Patterson-Gerber, 25, pleaded not guilty and was held without bail.

The baby was found unresponsive, discolored and cool to the touch at a home in Centerville, Massachusetts, on Sept. 7, 2021, authorities have said. The child was flown to a hospital in Boston but later died.

The baby, whose name was given in court as Cobain, had injuries consistent with what's commonly known as shaken baby syndrome, a Cape & Islands assistant district attorney said, and Patterson-Gerber was the last person in the room with him — having announced to the child's mother about 45 minutes before he was found unresponsive that he'd gotten the child to sleep.

Patterson-Gerber is also wanted on three charges of assault and battery on a child in a different case, in Norfolk County, involving another baby of his, the prosecutor said in court. That baby also had "two injuries to its limbs consistent with twisting fractures, similar to baby Cobain."

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office for more information on that case.

A public defender for Patterson-Gerber said in court that prosecutors "have not shown that Mr. Patterson-Gerber actually did this and we would like an opportunity to examine that."

His next court date is Jan. 3.

The case had been considered unsolved until the charges against Patterson-Gerber were announced Sunday. District Attorney Robert Galibois said in that statement that he deeply appreciated the work conducted by the state police violent apprehension fugitive unit and the Falmouth and Dedham police departments in arresting him.