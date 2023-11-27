Disturbing video shows rat crawling up man's leg in South Boston

Do rats just want to be our friends? Or are they trying to eat us? The City of Boston has a rat situation. Rodent infestation has been a problem in neighborhoods across the city over the past few years. Back in April 2022, the Boston City Council held a hearing on rodent control.

The hearing was intended to discuss measures that the city can take to respond to the uptick in rodent activities, as well as long-term strategies that will reduce the rats and pests populations in our neighborhoods. You can get the full details here.

Over the weekend, Caught in Southie received a very disturbing video of a rat climbing up a gentleman’s leg in the Fort Point neighborhood. 100% horrifying. You can see it below:

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

On Monday morning, we were greeted with this photo captured out on Castle Island:

Courtesy: Caught in Southie

Gross, right? So, for those of you asking, why on earth are they standing there taking a photo or video of the rat on their leg? Well, in both situations, they were not expecting the rat to climb up their leg. They were just trying to photograph/video the giant rat near them – you know, to share with friends and family.

We’re not sure what’s going on with these rats. Are they just being friendly? Or is there something more sinister about their actions? Clearly, they are not afraid of humans and that is cause for alarm.

Just a word to the wise: if you’re walking in the neighborhood and see a rat, just keep moving or it might climb up your leg and try to come home with you to be your pet or worse, it might bite you.

Last summer, we nominated Tigger, a neighborhood cat who specializes in hunting rats, as “Rat Czar” for the city of Boston. Maybe the city needs to employ a pack of tough street cats to help out the residents.

We also can’t forget about this “situation” that involved not one, not two, but a barrel of rats!

The post Southie Rat Situation – Rats vs. Humans – What the hell is going on? appeared first on Caught In Southie.