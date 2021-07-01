Massive Water Rescue Effort Underway in South Boston

A dive team and emergency crews are at the scene of a massive water rescue effort off William J. Day Boulevard in South Boston on Thursday afternoon.

Dive teams could be seen in the area shortly after 2 p.m., along with dozens of police and fire vehicles.

Massachusetts State Police said a report was received of two swimmers in the water at Pleasure Beach in need of rescue. One swimmer has been located, but the other remains missing.

A Boston Fire Department dive team is searching the area, and state police marine and air units are assisting them.

No further information was immediately available.