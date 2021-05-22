Search Underway for Woman Missing From Overturned Boat in Scituate

A search is underway for a missing 75-year-old woman whose vessel turned over in Scituate, authorities say.
A report of the overturned boat came in to the Harbormaster's Office at 6:10 p.m., authorities say. One boater, a 75-year-old woman, was reported as missing, according to the Coast Guard.
The marine unit and dive team from Massachusetts State Police are responding to the incident, as well as divers from Duxbury and Brockton fire departments.
This is a developing story.