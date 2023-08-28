Dive teams searching for elderly man possibly missing in Hyde Park stream

Dive teams were searching a stream in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston Monday morning, amid fears that there may be an elderly man missing in the water, officials said.

The Boston Police Department said that its officers responded to the area of B Street and Hyde Park Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. The Harbor Unit Dive Team and Boston Fire Department Dive Team were working on a search for a possible person in the river there, police said.

Friends of the man who may be missing said they called 911 when they saw his walker, clothes and shoes near the bank of Mother Brook. He is in his 70s.

“They were concerned for their friend and said it was out of the ordinary for him to be not be where he normally is hanging out," Acting Boston Fire Deputy Chief Colin Kelly said. "There was no eye witness so we’re just going off some stuff that was found by the river's edge.”

Mother Brook is a small stream that runs between the Charles Neponset Rivers, passing through town of Dedham and the Hyde Park section of Boston.