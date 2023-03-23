Dive Teams Searching Notown Reservoir in Leominster

Dive teams are searching the Notown Reservoir in Leominster, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon.

Aerial footage shows what appears to be a partially submerged canoe in the water off Palmer Road. Dive teams are in the water and numerous emergency vehicles are at the scene.

A Worcester Telegram & Gazette reporter at the scene says boats and divers from multiple area departments are on scene investigating a report of a person in the water.

Boats and divers from multiple departments have converged on the Notown Reservoir in #Leominster after reports of a capsized canoe and a person in the water. The right lane of Route 2 East is closed. @telegramdotcom pic.twitter.com/oTy86v19DO — Rick Cinclair (@RickCinclair) March 23, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No further details were immediately available.