Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
leominster

Dive Teams Searching Notown Reservoir in Leominster

Aerial footage shows what appears to be a partially submerged canoe in the water

By Marc Fortier

Dive teams are searching the Notown Reservoir in Leominster, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon.

Aerial footage shows what appears to be a partially submerged canoe in the water off Palmer Road. Dive teams are in the water and numerous emergency vehicles are at the scene.

A Worcester Telegram & Gazette reporter at the scene says boats and divers from multiple area departments are on scene investigating a report of a person in the water.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

leominster
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us