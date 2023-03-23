Dive Teams Searching Notown Reservoir in Leominster

Dive teams are searching the Notown Reservoir in Leominster, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon.
Aerial footage shows what appears to be a partially submerged canoe in the water off Palmer Road. Dive teams are in the water and numerous emergency vehicles are at the scene.
A Worcester Telegram & Gazette reporter at the scene says boats and divers from multiple area departments are on scene investigating a report of a person in the water.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
No further details were immediately available.