Crews are searching for a swimmer who went missing Wednesday afternoon in Groton, Massachusetts.

Police in town are at the Squannacook River, alongside fire crews, searching for the missing swimmer, authorities said around 4:30 p.m.

Aerial footage from the scene showed divers in the water.

No further information was immediately available.