Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, were searching Lake Quinsigamond on Wednesday for a man who was last seen near its waters in the morning.

The man, who police didn't name, has dementia, Worcester police said. He's 68 years old, 5-foot-7, 165 and is balding with gray/white hair.

He was last seen in a blue shirt and no shoes, police said. They didn't share the man's name, but asked for the public's help finding him.

