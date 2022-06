A swimmer went missing Sunday night while at a pond in Lakeville, Massachusetts.

Lakeville police confirmed they received a call just before 7 p.m. and were actively searching for the person reported missing in Long Pond.

Divers were also called to the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.

