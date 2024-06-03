Massachusetts

Divers searching Norton Reservoir for man who went missing after jumping into water

Norton police say they received a call around 7:30 p.m. Monday reporting a 40-year-old man had jumped off the back of a boat into the water and did not reappear.

A water search is underway in Norton, Massachusetts, after a man went into a reservoir there and did not resurface Monday night.

Aerial video shows a very active scene at Juniper Road, with several emergency vehicles there, as well as numerous police and other first responders.

According to Deputy Chief Todd Jackson, three men had gone boating together around 6:30 p.m., and about an hour later, two of those men called 911 to report that the third man had gone missing underwater. The two men say they threw a life preserver in the water but they were unsuccessful in trying to save the other man, who police said is around 40 years old.

Jackson said they do not have a positive identification for the missing man at this time, saying that preliminarily it appears the other two men might have worked with him but don't him to the extent that they were able to provide a positive ID to police.

The boat belongs to one of the two men who called 911, Jackson said, adding that he didn't know if they were out fishing, or just boating Monday night.

The incident occurred about 100 yards off shore, Jackson said, adding that it's not very deep but there are a lot of weeds in the water. The two men didn't report seeing any rocks or hitting any rocks, Jackson added.

This is an active search, Jackson said, noting environmental police are in the water and a state police helicopter is assisting in the search. Police and fire departments are also on scene.

Video from the scene showed teams searching in very dark conditions. Jackson said they would stay out as long as they can, or as long as they deem necessary.

